Rangers and Celtic blow their Premiership rivals out the water when it comes to wages but just how big is the gap?

Both side are currently competing for the title with a major Old Firm coming at Parkhead this Saturday. A win for the Hoops could all but seal the title for Brendan Rodgers’ hosts, who would go six points clear with six left to play for, while also holding a better goal difference.

Victory for Rangers meanwhile by a margin of three goals or more would put them top, merely by one goal with two games to go. The numbers have been crunched by football finance expert Kieran Maguire on how much each side’s wage bill cost in the previous 22/23 season.

They are compared with every Premiership side excluding Livingston who’s figures are yet to be revealed. Who holds the largest bill out of Rangers and Celtic? Let’s take a look.

1 . 11th - Motherwell Wages: £3.93m Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2 . 10th - Ross County Wages: £4.01m

3 . 9th - Kilmarnock Wages: £4.19m Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group