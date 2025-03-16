Rangers and Celtic have been included in a select list of European teams by the WWE as an exclusive batch of memorabilia is released

Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Celtic have strong connections with the WWE with star-studded names from the sport including Drew McIntyre and Sheamus both making their allegiances clear regarding the Old Firm ahead of derby weekend.

McIntyre, a two-time champion, is a lifelong Rangers fan and one of the most well-known celebrity supporters of the famous Ibrox club. Meanwhile, Sheamus has regularly expressed his love for rivals Celtic over the years.

The pair have both discussed their love for their respective club and are now offering Glasgow football fans with an interest in WWE the perfect opportunity to combine their two interests by buying a unique collection of merchandise which could be the perfect gift.

WWE releases special Celtic and Rangers memorabilia

It is worth noting that only a select few footie fanbases will have the chance to get involved as only a few clubs will be represented, with Rangers and Celtic both making the elite list of European sides to make the cut. The merchandise released is an exclusive WWE Legacy Title Belt which features the crest and colours of top European sides.

It's notably the first football-related collection which follows the release of officially licensed NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL belts which were previously produced by the global company.

Which teams feature?

Eight British clubs have been included, with six English teams joining the Old Firm outfits. Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are all involved yet surprisingly some big names like Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool have been snubbed.

While European heavyweights such as German leaders Bayern Munich, Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Champions League holders Real Madrid have also failed to make the cut.

How much will the memorabilia cost?

According to Sun Sport, Fans who want to get their hands on one of the prized pieces of memorabilia will have to stump up around £500 to pre-order their items.The belts are being listed on Euroshop, WWE Shop and Fanatics and will be available in selected club shops and live shows soon. The surprise release comes just over a week before the highly-anticipated Monday Night Raw show in Glasgow on March 24.