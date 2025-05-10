Rangers Champions League status next season, potential opponents and date of draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything to know so far about Rangers’ Champions League pathway next season.

Rangers will enter the Champions League qualifying stages next season in the second round as part of the League Path.

It had been anticipated that the Light Blues would enter in the third qualifying round but as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both reached the Europa League final, they will enter the action a stage earlier.

The Europa League champions will receive automatic promotion to the Champions League main phase, meaning six clubs from the English Premier League will now be in the tournament.

We’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of the 2025/26 Champions League season.

When will Rangers enter the Champions League?

Rangers are in the League Path of the tournament and will enter in the second qualifying round.

When is the draw for the Champions League second qualifying round?

The draw for the Champions League second qualifying round will be held on Wednesday, June 18th. Rangers’ campaign will then start on either July 22nd or 23rd.

Who could Rangers face in the Champions League second qualifying round?

Rangers are guaranteed to be seeded and as things stand, only two other teams are have secured their place in the second qualifying round of the Champions League this season.

SK Brann are unseeded for the draw while Panathinaikos wait to have their seeded or unseeded status confirmed.

The final spots will be made up of the second-placed teams in the Czech First League, Swiss Super League and Austria Bundesliga. As things stand, those teams are Viktoria Plzen, Servette and Austria Wien.

The final list of competitors will be locked in once all domestic seasons draw to a close.

How did Rangers fare in the Europa League this season?

Rangers reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League this season after some valiant performances on the European stage. Their heroics against Fenerbahce to reach the last eight made headlines as they punched their ticket into the next round following a penalty shootout at Ibrox.

The Light Blues finished eighth in the league stage of the tournament, earning themselves an automatic spot in the final 16, avoiding the extra efforts of the play-offs.

During their league run, Rangers enjoyed some statement results, including their 4-1 win over Nice away from home.

The Light Blues then beat Fenerbahce over two legs in the round of 16. After a 3-1 win in Istanbul, Jose Mourinho’s side pulled the score equal at Ibrox with a 2-0 win, making it 3-3 on aggregate. After a goalless period of extra time, Rangers triumphed in the shootout.

Jack Butland shone with a show-stopping performance, making crucial saves to ensure Rangers were the ones to progress to the quarters.

However, their journey ended at the hands of Athletic Bilbao. After a 0-0 draw in Glasgow, the Spanish side made their home advantage count in the second leg, securing a 2-0 win and their ticket to the semis.