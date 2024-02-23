Register
Rangers given 68% chance of winning the Premiership as number crunching paints bleak Celtic picture

Celtic and Rangers are in a Premiership title race but who will come away with the major prize?

By Ben Banks
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT

The title race looks set to go down to the wire, but one number-crunching algorithm isn't so sure.

Rangers have moved top of the league table in the Premiership for the first time in Philippe Clement's tenure. A 3-0 win at St Johnstone was enough to take them two points clear after Celtic stumbled in a 1-1 home draw against Kilmarnock.

Now the race is on to see who comes out on top come May. There will be two more derbies between now and then, while the pair could meet in the Scottish Cup should both progress to the semi-final, or possibly the showpiece clash.

There are other league matters to solve too, like whether Livingston pull off the great escape, or if Neil Warnock can guide Aberdeen into the top six as caretaker manager. Numbers ran through an algorithm called BETSiE in an article by the Scottish Sun paint a picture of what might happen at the end of this season, and Glasgow World runs you through the projections.

The Lions are predicted to have their Premiership stay ended.

1. Livingston - 12th

Don Cowie has been handed the reins at Ross County but it won't be enough to avoid the play-offs as per this prediction.

2. Ross County - 11th

Craig Levein's side will deliver safety at McDiarmid Park, it's predicted.

3. St Johnstone - 10th

Safety for the Steelmen in the end is touted.

4. Motherwell - 9th

