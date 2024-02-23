The title race looks set to go down to the wire, but one number-crunching algorithm isn't so sure.

Rangers have moved top of the league table in the Premiership for the first time in Philippe Clement's tenure. A 3-0 win at St Johnstone was enough to take them two points clear after Celtic stumbled in a 1-1 home draw against Kilmarnock.

Now the race is on to see who comes out on top come May. There will be two more derbies between now and then, while the pair could meet in the Scottish Cup should both progress to the semi-final, or possibly the showpiece clash.

There are other league matters to solve too, like whether Livingston pull off the great escape, or if Neil Warnock can guide Aberdeen into the top six as caretaker manager. Numbers ran through an algorithm called BETSiE in an article by the Scottish Sun paint a picture of what might happen at the end of this season, and Glasgow World runs you through the projections.

1 . Livingston - 12th The Lions are predicted to have their Premiership stay ended.

2 . Ross County - 11th Don Cowie has been handed the reins at Ross County but it won't be enough to avoid the play-offs as per this prediction. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . St Johnstone - 10th Craig Levein's side will deliver safety at McDiarmid Park, it's predicted.

4 . Motherwell - 9th Safety for the Steelmen in the end is touted. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group