Rangers are chasing a £2m Scottish centre forward and Celtic could lose one of their breakthrough prospects to a Premier League club.

Rangers are pushing on for the second half of the season as they look to catch up to Celtic in the SPFL. To aid their quest, the Gers are said to be monitoring a Scottish striker worth £2 million who they have shown interest in previously.

Meanwhile, Celtic could be set to lose one their youngsters to a Premier League club. He’s already made over 50 appearances for the Celts - however, according to reports, his time in Glasgow could be limited.

With the January transfer window, both clubs are in a race against time to prepare their squads for the rest of the season. Who will come out on top?

Rangers renew pursuit of Lyndon Dykes

Rangers boss Michael Beale is hoping to sign QPR striker Lyndon Dykes in January, according to reports. Beale himself managed QPR this season before leaving to join Rangers in late November - he’s keen to bring one of his old players along with him.

However, Rangers could face pushback from the west London club, who are unwilling to part ways with the Scot. Speaking with GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones said: “I’ve checked it out and Dykes is definitely someone that Rangers are keen on. The slight problem is that QPR absolutely do not want to lose him.”

Celtic could lose 21-year-old to Southampton

Celtic could be set to lose 21-year-old Israeli international, Liel Abada, to Southampton. According to the Daily Record, Abada has been linked with a move to the Saints and could make the move as early as January.