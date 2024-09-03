Rangers are regarded as one of the biggest and most historically successful football clubs in Scotland and they are instantly recognised by most fans by their iconic royal blue and white kit which is typically paired with white shorts and black socks.
The Ibrox side have had a number of different kit suppliers over the years ranging from Umbro, Admiral, Adidas, Nike, Diadora, Puma, Hummel and most recently Castore.
Over the years, their kits have been donned by greats of the game including Ally McCoist, Graeme Souness, Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne, Kris Boyd and more recently stars such as James Tavernier and Jack Butland.
But what is the greatest kit in Rangers history? Here at Glasgow World we have taken a look back at some of our favourites.
