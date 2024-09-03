Classic Rangers football kits: 18 of the most iconic vintage shirts through the years

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 21:00 BST

Here’s a look back at some of Rangers’ most memorable kits over the years

Rangers are regarded as one of the biggest and most historically successful football clubs in Scotland and they are instantly recognised by most fans by their iconic royal blue and white kit which is typically paired with white shorts and black socks.

The Ibrox side have had a number of different kit suppliers over the years ranging from Umbro, Admiral, Adidas, Nike, Diadora, Puma, Hummel and most recently Castore.

Over the years, their kits have been donned by greats of the game including Ally McCoist, Graeme Souness, Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne, Kris Boyd and more recently stars such as James Tavernier and Jack Butland.

But what is the greatest kit in Rangers history? Here at Glasgow World we have taken a look back at some of our favourites.

Richard Gough, Andy Goram and Stuart McCall show off their new Adidas shirts

1. 1996 home/away/goalkeeper

Richard Gough, Andy Goram and Stuart McCall show off their new Adidas shirts | Getty Images

Striker Ally McCoist celebrates after scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win against Aberdeen

2. 1992/94 home kit

Striker Ally McCoist celebrates after scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win against Aberdeen | Getty Images

James Tavernier celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-Offs second leg against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox

3. 2021/22 home kit

James Tavernier celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-Offs second leg against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox | Getty Images

Dean Shields celebrates his goal during the Scottish Communities League Cup First Round against East Fife at Ibrox

4. 2012/13 home kit

Dean Shields celebrates his goal during the Scottish Communities League Cup First Round against East Fife at Ibrox | Getty Images

