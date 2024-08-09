Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes (L) vies with Aris Limassol midfielder Mihlali Mayambela | AFP via Getty Images

The central midfielder is expected to jet out to Greece to finalise a deal which will include a hefty buy clause

Out-of-favour Rangers flop Jose Cifuentes is due to arrive in Greece within 24 hours to seal his next move after finally cancelling his loan deal with Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro.

Red tape had prevented the Ecuadorian international from sealing his transfer to Aris Thessaloniki after it was reported by Nova Sport last week that the central midfielder was set to complete his latest loan switch ‘immediately’. However, the 25-year-old encountered complications due to work permit regulations which has held up the move. Cifuentes agreed terms with the Greek Superleague club last month and he’s finally been given the green light to travel to Thessaloniki after completing his medical. He is expected to be paraded as their latest summer signing this weekend.

The loan deal, which will run until the end of the year, will include an obligation to buy clause reportedly set at a hefty £4.2million. That will ensure the Light Blues make a sizable £3m+ profit on a player who came to Glasgow with heightened expectations after a prolonged wait to clinch his signature.

Cifuentes made just 20 appearances during his underwhelming spell in Govan after arriving from MLS side Los Angeles FC for £1.2m last summer. He struggled to adapt to Scottish football and was shipped back across the Atlantic in February by Philippe Clement. Upon signing for Cruzeiro, he stated: “Every player dreams of something like this. My intention of coming was to join the many great players who are at the club. I’m here to help and to learn from them.”

However, his time back in South America quickly turned into a nightmare, managing just three starts in the Brazilian Serie A before falling down the pecking order. It’s believed he could now become the highest-paid player in Aris’ history with Sport Time claiming he might earn ‘crazy’ wages somewhere between £16,0000 and £24,000-a-week.