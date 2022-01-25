Experienced goalkeeper McLaughlin is set to extend his stay at Ibrox, while 18-year-old Lowry impressed on his first-team debut

Rangers are close to agreeing a new contract for goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and are eager to tie down teenage talent Alex Lowry on an improved deal.

Experienced No.2 McLaughlin is in the final six months of his current deal at Ibrox but he is set to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

The former Hearts and Sunderland shot-stopper has been used a back up to veteran Allan McGregor, who turns 40 later this month.

Jon McLaughlin is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

McGregor is also out of contract in the summer and there has been no decision on whether he will continue playing next season or not.

Regardless of McGregor’s decision, Rangers will have a more than adequate replacement with McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie, tipped as the club’s future No.1, likely to provide stiff competition for the gloves.

Scotland international McLaughlin, who has been capped twice by the national team, has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst also wants to 18-year-old midfielder Alex Lowry, who has been a star performer in the Gers ‘B’ team in the Lowland League this season.

The youngster stepped off the bench in the first-half against Stirling Albion on Friday night before netting the opening goal on his debut in a 4-0 Scottish Cup rout at Ibrox.

Alex Lowry celebrates for Rangers B. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Lowry is contracted until the end of next season and his impressive first-team bow could see him follow in the footsteps of Leon King by becoming the latest academy star to commit his long-term future to the club.

According to reports, talks have already taken place with Lowry, who has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs and if he agrees to a contract extension, the boyhood Gers supporter will hope to build on his memorable debut.