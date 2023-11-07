Rangers confirm appointment of Zurab Amirian as club’s new Head of Academy Football
The former OH Leuven assistant coach will join forces with Ibrox academy director Zeb Jacobs in his new role.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rangers have confirmed the appointment of former OH Leuven assistant coach Zurab Amirian as the club’s new head of academy football.
The Belgian links up with fellow countryman and current first-team manager Philippe Clement at Ibrox as he continues his coaching staff revamp and will officially begin his role on January 1, 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amirian most recently served as head of technical development at Leuven and will join forces with academy director Zeb Jacobs, who spoke of his delight at what he hopes can be the start of a fruitful partnership.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Jacobs said: “We are delighted to welcome Zurab to Rangers. His appointment as Head of Academy Football is the result of a long-term recruitment process as we set out to identify an individual who fits within the Academy’s culture and vision to create the most exciting learning environment in sport.
“Zurab will bring constant innovation and energy to the role, while he will also offer a wealth of knowledge and appreciation around player development after gaining vast experience as Head of Technical Development at OH Leuven.
“In addition, Zurab’s extensive global work with Double Pass, and knowledge of age specificity having worked across all age groups in Belgium, will help nurture and maximise the potential of our talented Academy players. We look forward to Zurab starting in the new year and inspiring our excellent staff and young players.”