Walter Smith. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Rangers have confirmed plans for Walter Smith’s funeral.

The former Gers manager passed away on October 26th at the age of 73 after an illness, and tributes have since poured in from across the footballing world for the popular icon.

A minute’s silence was held before all Scottish matches in the aftermath of the tragic news breaking last week, while Rangers players laid a commemorative wreath outside Ibrox prior to Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Aberdeen.

The Gers have now confirmed that a public memorial for Smith will take place later this month after a private family service. The funeral cortege will also pass by Ibrox.

A statement from Rangers read: "The passing of Walter Smith has touched every member of the Rangers family, and the club can today update that plans are being put in place for a public memorial service.

"The memorial will take place on Friday 19th November at Glasgow Cathedral. Please note, this will be an invite-only event. The service will be available for free via RangersTV.

"A private, family funeral is to be held for Walter on Wednesday 3rd November, prior to the public memorial. As a club, we ask this privacy is respected by all supporters, the wider public and the media.

"It is the intention for the cortege to pass Ibrox at 3:15pm, entering from Helen Street, driving in the direction of Paisley Road West before rejoining the Motorway.