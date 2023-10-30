The Ibrox club were handed more tickets by the SFA for the Hampden showpiece.

Rangers have announced a sell out of their allocation for this weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden Park - with fans left without a ticket offered the chance to attend a screening of the match in New Edmiston House.

The Ibrox club confirmed the news after posting an update on ticket sales via social media this evening as they expressed “regret” that not every supporter was able to snap up briefs for the last-four encounter on Sunday, November 5.

A Gers statement read: “The club’s allocation of tickets for the Viaplay cup semi-final v Hearts have all been sold. We regret and acknowledge this means that not every supporter had an opportunity to purchase a ticket.

“Given the incredible level of support our club enjoys, the ticket allocation for a fixture of this nature can never come close to satisfying the demand.

“We are pleased to confirm we will be screening the Viaplay Cup semi-final in New Edmiston House on Sunday 5th November. Tickets for the screening can be purchased here: Tickets selection for Viaplay Cup Semi Final Rangers Vs Hearts - Screening (edmistonhouse.co.uk). A limited number of matchday hospitality options for this match are available from the website here: Hospitality Tickets (rangers.co.uk)”.

It follows a statement released by their Edinburgh rivals condemning the Scottish FA’s decision to refuse a 50/50 ticket split, which read: “Hearts supporters will be housed in the National Stadium’s South and East Stands, with an initial allocation of 18,000 which may rise to 20,000.

