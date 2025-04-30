Rangers contract expirations: When does each player's deal run out?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST

When each player contract at Ibrox is due to expire from this summer to 2029.

Rangers are heading for an exciting new chapter at Ibrox as the highly anticipated 49er Enterprises takeover nears its completion.

The prospective new owners are already celebrating success with Leeds United, who have secured promotion to the Premier League next season. Their final match of the season will also decide if the West Yorkshire side lift the EFL Championship trophy or not.

The success with Leeds and their exciting pending transfer window has set excited in among the Rangers fans. The Light Blues are also headed for a significant transfer window, with both signings and sales expected.

We’ve taken a look at when each Rangers player’s contract is due to expire. Could that sway the business at the end of the season?

Contract expires: 2025

1. Vaclav Cerny

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2025

2. Oscar Cortes

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2025

3. Tom Lawrence

Contract expires: 2025 | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Contract expires: 2025

4. Ianis Hagi

Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

