The latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as we enter the international break.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international break is now upon us, meaning the Scottish Premiership action will be put on ice until its return on March 29th. Celtic and Rangers players enter the break following another thrilling derby day, with the Light Blues coming out on top of a five-goal thriller.

While Rangers takeover talks continue to spark up conversation, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news for Celtic and Rangers as we enter the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers could ‘rip up’ transfer plan under 49ers

As talks continue over a potential takeover at Ibrox, many are expecting significant changes to be made at the club under the new guidance of 49ers Enterprises. One of the main talking points is their transfer strategy and according to Football Insider, they could ‘rip up’ their current plans in order for the 49ers to table their own approach.

The US group has been looking to claim a majority stake in the Glasgow club, with at least 51 percent of the shares. If everything goes to plan, the main aim is to close the gap between Rangers and Celtic, with this Scottish Premiership season showing a lot of weakness in the Light Blues’ side.

Former Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness discussed early this month the takeover could be announced pretty quickly and he believes a mega change like this will do the world of good for the Gers.

“I think it could go through pretty quick,” Wyness told the Inside Track podcast. “I’ve been surprised with the progress that has been made. Talks started, from my knowledge, at the start of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been quick conversations. I’ve been hammering on about Rangers and a change at board level for a while now, and this is exactly what I’m talking about. This is fresh blood coming in, people who understand sports – not just Rangers fans. This is great news for Rangers fans, I really believe that.”

Ex-Celtic youth star sacked by SPFL club

Former Celtic youth star Michael Tidser has been sacked from his latest managerial position. Dunfermline Athletic have confirmed in a statement that the 35-year-old has departed from his role after just 60 days in charge.

The Scottish Championship side saw just three wins under Tidser’s reign and leaves the club with them second from bottom in the league table, six points from the basement spot.

Chairman and CEO David Cook of Dunfermline Athletic said in an official club statement: “Clearly this has been a difficult spell for the club and our supporters. We wish Michael all the best and thank him for his efforts while Head Coach. We are now working on making an appointment to help us maintain our league status.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tidser’s first coaching post came in 2023 when he was announced as the Kelty Hearts player-manager. He was appointed at Dunfermline this January on a two-and-a-half year deal. According to the latest statistics, Tidser has won just 35.37 percent of his matches in charge as a manager overall, with a combined 29 victories from 82 games.