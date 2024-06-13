Uruguayan midfielder Damian Garcia won't be signing for Rangers | AFP via Getty Images

The Ibrox side were keen on a summer move for the talented midfielder after contract talks stalled with his club

Rangers’ hopes of landing Damian Garcia have been dashed with the midfielder reportedly set to agree a new deal with Penarol.

The talented 20-year-old playmaker is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Uruguayan club who were always keen to hang on to his services, having recently been lined up with a summer move to Ibrox as boss Philippe Clement looks to reshape his midfield following the departures of John Lundstram and Ryan Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players headed through the exit door under freedom of contract last month and highly-rated Garcia was one option the Gers recruitment team were keeping a close eye on as they continue to make moves in the South American market, having already swooped to sign Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense.

Loading....

Garica was entering the final six months of his contract and was viewed as a potential new recruit that the Glasgow giants could develop and eventually sell on for a future profit. He has established himself as a key performer for Penarol but initial discussions over extending his deal appeared to have stalled, with the player’s agent Edgardo Lasalvia particularly vocal over the club’s dismal improved offer. Speculation had increased in recent days that the Light Blues were keen to finalise a transfer but Uruguayan media outlet DS Sports have reported the youngster has finally stopped dragging his heels and thrashed out fresh terms with Penarole. It’s expected he will commit his future to the club by signing an extension until December 2026, earning himself a significant salary increase in the process.

The news looks to have put paid to Rangers interest, with Garcia’s new deal likely to include an exit clause of around £7.8million, which would all-but scupper any future move to Glasgow.