Rangers’ hopes of landing Damian Garcia have been dashed with the midfielder reportedly set to agree a new deal with Penarol.
The talented 20-year-old playmaker is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Uruguayan club who were always keen to hang on to his services, having recently been lined up with a summer move to Ibrox as boss Philippe Clement looks to reshape his midfield following the departures of John Lundstram and Ryan Jack.
Both players headed through the exit door under freedom of contract last month and highly-rated Garcia was one option the Gers recruitment team were keeping a close eye on as they continue to make moves in the South American market, having already swooped to sign Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense.
Garica was entering the final six months of his contract and was viewed as a potential new recruit that the Glasgow giants could develop and eventually sell on for a future profit. He has established himself as a key performer for Penarol but initial discussions over extending his deal appeared to have stalled, with the player’s agent Edgardo Lasalvia particularly vocal over the club’s dismal improved offer. Speculation had increased in recent days that the Light Blues were keen to finalise a transfer but Uruguayan media outlet DS Sports have reported the youngster has finally stopped dragging his heels and thrashed out fresh terms with Penarole. It’s expected he will commit his future to the club by signing an extension until December 2026, earning himself a significant salary increase in the process.
The news looks to have put paid to Rangers interest, with Garcia’s new deal likely to include an exit clause of around £7.8million, which would all-but scupper any future move to Glasgow.
Clement has been working closely with director of football recruitment Nils Koppen to identify targets and the pair will now shift their attentions to completing the signing of out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, who is expected to undergo a medical imminently. January arrival Mohamed Diomande will also pen a long-term deal to bolster the engine room, with the Gers obligated to pay Danish side FC Nordsjaelland £4.3m to sign Ivorian on a permanent basis after initially joining on loan.
