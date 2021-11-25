The 24-year-old allegedly committed the offence on Anniesland Road in Glasgow on April 21 this year

Rangers defender Jack Simpson is set to stand trial next year accused of careless driving.

The 24-year-old allegedly committed the offence in Glasgow’s Anniesland Road on April 21.

Simpson is claimed to have driven a black Mercedes-AMG without due care or attention without reasonable consideration for other people using the road or public place.

Court papers state Simpson, of Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, “drove at excessive speeds for the road conditions there.”

The centre-back pled not guilt on Thursday to the single charge at Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace Court.

A trial was fixed for June next year with a court hearing also set for May by justice of the peace Andrew Price.

Out-of-favour Simpson remains well down the pecking order at Ibrox, having made just three appearances this season.