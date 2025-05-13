Derek McInnes has been headhunted as the next manager for Hearts.

Former Rangers midfielder Derek McInnes is edging closer to accepting his latest management role with another Scottish Premiership rival.

The current Kilmarnock boss looks set to leave his position for another top flight club in the form of Hearts, who are working on building up from what has been a disappointing season overall. The Jambos have made an official move to bring McInnes to Gorgie ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Our sister site, The Edinburgh Evening News, were the first to reveal McInnes as the leading candidate for the Hearts job, following the club’s decision to sack Neil Critchley.

McInnes, who won the Scottish Premier Division title as a player with Rangers in 1997, has been in the Kilmarnock job since 2022 and his current contract runs until 2027. He has a minimum fee release clause in his terms, which Hearts are understood to be willing to pay.

Following Hearts’ initial contact with the 53-year-old, talks are expected to progress and they are looking to finalise a deal for their next manager.

According to Record Sport, McInnes was identified by Jamestown Analytics as the ideal candidate to replace Steven Naismith, who was dismissed from his role in September following the Jambos’ torrid start to the season.

However, rather than approaching the Kilmarnock boss and paying a compensation package, Hearts brought in Critchley instead, who was sacked two weeks ago after failing to secure a top six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Jamestown Analytics has once again earmarked McInnes for the Hearts job as the club hope to restore their place as the third force in the top flight.

Hearts partnered with Jamestown last year, aiming to revolutionise the recruitment of players and staff. Every manager, coach and player brought to Tynecastle Park is first vetted by Jamestown using software adapted from Starlizard, the gambling company owned by the multi-millionaire and prospective Hearts investor, Tony Bloom.

The Record report claims that talks between the Jambos and Kilmarnock have been ongoing over the last 24 hours, with McInnes expected to be granted permission to discuss the move by today at the latest.

Hearts had initially been hoping to have McInnes in the dugout for Wednesday’s clash with St Johnstone but this is highly unlikely as negotiations are still underway. Instead, the 53-year-old could be appointed in time for the weekend, when Hearts ironically visit Kilmarnock at Rugby Park for the final game of the season.

Hearts will be looking to learn from this disappointing season and its results, especially as rivals Hibs are on track to finish third behind Rangers and Celtic.