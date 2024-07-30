Rangers dream €50m starting XI if transfer rumours are true including Leicester City, Brighton and Hearts trio

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 22:25 BST

A look at how Rangers could line-up in the Scottish Premiership next season

Rangers are busy preparing for the start of the 2024/25 campaign in the Scottish Premiership. The Ibrox club have faced numerous challenges over the course of pre-season including a scramble to find a new temporary home amid delayed renovations works in Govan.

On the pitch, Philippe Clement’s side haven’t fared much better this summer. Zero wins from five warm-up friendlies amid an ongoing squad overhaul will give fans cause for concern heading into the start of their league campaign on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants will attempt to move certain players on in order to bring in some more new faces before the end of the transfer window. Clement has already seen vice-captain Connor Goldson depart for Aris Limassol in Cyprus and Sam Lammers head back to his homeland on a permanent basis after signing for Dutch side FC Twente.

The Belgian could also cut ties with several other individuals including the likes of Ianis Hagi, James Tavernier and Scott Wright over the coming weeks to free up some space and funds in their ranks.

Here is a dream starting XI based on each player’s current market value that Rangers could select heading into the forthcoming season if the various transfer rumours are true:

Market value: €3m - Englishman is a vocal presence and commanding shot-stopper for Rangers.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Market value: €3m - Englishman is a vocal presence and commanding shot-stopper for Rangers. | SNS Group

Market value: €4m - The natural choice to fill this position with James Tavernier's future still up in the air. Clement could find him a settled home and has the quality/ability to shine.

2. RB: Dujon Sterling

Market value: €4m - The natural choice to fill this position with James Tavernier's future still up in the air. Clement could find him a settled home and has the quality/ability to shine. | SNS Group

Market value: €8m - Rangers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the centre half who was previously linked with a move to Govan.

3. RCB: Harry Souttar, Leicester City

Market value: €8m - Rangers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the centre half who was previously linked with a move to Govan. | Getty Images

Market value: €2.5m - One of the first names linked with a move to Glasgow from South America earlier this summer. Chilean international's contract runs until the end of the year and can also be deployed at left-back.

4. LCB: Thomas Galdames, Godoy Cruz

Market value: €2.5m - One of the first names linked with a move to Glasgow from South America earlier this summer. Chilean international's contract runs until the end of the year and can also be deployed at left-back. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursScottish Premiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.