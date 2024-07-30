Rangers are busy preparing for the start of the 2024/25 campaign in the Scottish Premiership. The Ibrox club have faced numerous challenges over the course of pre-season including a scramble to find a new temporary home amid delayed renovations works in Govan.

On the pitch, Philippe Clement’s side haven’t fared much better this summer. Zero wins from five warm-up friendlies amid an ongoing squad overhaul will give fans cause for concern heading into the start of their league campaign on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants will attempt to move certain players on in order to bring in some more new faces before the end of the transfer window. Clement has already seen vice-captain Connor Goldson depart for Aris Limassol in Cyprus and Sam Lammers head back to his homeland on a permanent basis after signing for Dutch side FC Twente.

The Belgian could also cut ties with several other individuals including the likes of Ianis Hagi, James Tavernier and Scott Wright over the coming weeks to free up some space and funds in their ranks.

Here is a dream starting XI based on each player’s current market value that Rangers could select heading into the forthcoming season if the various transfer rumours are true:

1 . GK: Jack Butland Market value: €3m - Englishman is a vocal presence and commanding shot-stopper for Rangers. | SNS Group

2 . RB: Dujon Sterling Market value: €4m - The natural choice to fill this position with James Tavernier's future still up in the air. Clement could find him a settled home and has the quality/ability to shine. | SNS Group

3 . RCB: Harry Souttar, Leicester City Market value: €8m - Rangers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the centre half who was previously linked with a move to Govan. | Getty Images