Rangers have been left to pick the bones out of what has ultimately been another hugely disappointing and unsettled season.

Managerial change occurred once again early in the campaign after Michael Beale’s summer rebuild quickly turned sour, with the majority of players recruited last summer failing to live up to expectations and an early Champions League exit failing to lift the mood around the club’s fanbase.

Philippe Clement was the man appointed to sort out the mess. Initially, the Belgian got a positive response from the players he inherited by securing the League Cup within two months of his arrival and reaching the Europa League knockout stages. However, after putting themselves in pole position in the Premiership title race - largely due to Celtic’s sticky run of form - the Light Blues crumbled under the pressure.

Costly league defeats, both at home and on their travels, and Scottish Cup final heartbreak on Saturday meant the Gers added just one piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet. Attentions now turn to next season at Ibrox, where vast improvements will be required from what is expected to be a new-look squad, with Clement ready to carry out another major overhaul.

Glasgow World has ranked 36 senior players and stars who have played a part in the Rangers story this season. Some were shipped out on loan in the January transfer window, some are youth products. Here’s how the players rated.

1 . GK: Jack Butland 9/10 - Too often the main man for Rangers in his first full season at Ibrox. Outstanding between the sticks when called on and kept his teammates in so many games. Will undoubtedly be the subject of transfer interest.

2 . GK: Robby McCrorie 5/10 - Understudy to Butland and has spent almost the entire season watching on from the bench. Started the 4-1 Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton (his only appearance this season). Tipped as a future No.1 but needs to move on in search of regular first-team football to aid his development.

3 . GK: Jon McLaughlin N/A - Third choice keeper hasn't featured in a single matchday squad this season. Out of contract next week and will lead the summer clearout.