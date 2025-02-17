Rangers had a penalty flashpoint appear in their match with Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers have been told that they are fortunate to not have had a penalty go against them at a critical point in their win over Hearts.

Boss Philippe Clement was in desperate need of a victory after shock elimination from the Scottish Cup last weekend at the hands of Championship side Queen’s Park at Ibrox. He managed to get the perfect hangover cure when two Jamie McCart own goals struck the back of the net alongside a Vaclav Cerny effort.

The Jambos were the better team, however, for much of this game with the scoreline not an accurate depiction of action on the park. When Michael Steinwender levelled after the first McCart own goal, controversy arose soon after with Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala challenging striker James Wilson inside the box.

Wilson went down beneath the challenge and Cerny broke to score, with referee John Beaton and VAR standing by the former’s original call of no penalty. The Ref’s View, an account and podcast jointly-run by former officials Des Roache and Steve Conroy, admitted that the Light Blues got out of jail with the decision. They believe the decision fell into an obvious category.

It’s stated on X: “For us it’s a clear push with 2 hands on the Hearts players back. Penalty should’ve been awarded. Accountability is the mantra from Hampden and how this can be missed on VAR is ridiculous. Clear and obvious error.”

Hearts boss Neil Critchley took a magnanimous verdict on the incident having not watched it back prior to his post-match media conference. He said: “No, I haven't seen that back yet, to be honest with you. Yeah, there was a shout, it was on the far side of the penalty area, so I didn't quite see it.

“We didn't protect, or counter-press our attack well enough after that. We should have stopped them from getting to the edge of the box sooner. Adam's put a terrific block in and it's just fallen straight into Cerny's pass. It's hit him and dropped for him and he's very clinical in those moments.”