The Europa League trophy - won by Sevilla in Budapest last season (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Rangers will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Glasgow and head to Old Trafford for two ‘Battle of Britain’ fixtures.

Rangers will face not one but two sides from England’s Premier League in their 2024/25 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Philippe Clement’s side will welcome Tottenham Hotspur and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to Glasgow and will head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Gers will also face Lyon of France, Union SG of Belgium and Nice of France at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gers fans have trips to Greece, Sweden and Romainia to look forward to as they face Olympiacos, Malmo and FC Steaua București away. Dates for the fixtures are set to be confirmed by UEFA soon.

Here are the current scheduled match days:

Matchday 1: 25/26 September, 2024

Matchday 2: 3 October, 2024

Matchday 3: 24 October, 2024

Matchday 4: 7 November, 2024

Matchday 5: 28 November, 2024

Matchday 6: 12 December, 2024

Matchday 7: 23 January, 2025

Matchday 8: 30 January, 2025

What is the new Europa League format?

Per UEFA’s official website: “The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league phase. Each side faces eight different teams (four at home, four away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.”