Rangers Europa League draw: ex Celtic boss back at Ibrox, Man Utd clash & trips to France, Sweden & Greece
Rangers will face not one but two sides from England’s Premier League in their 2024/25 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Philippe Clement’s side will welcome Tottenham Hotspur and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to Glasgow and will head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Gers will also face Lyon of France, Union SG of Belgium and Nice of France at home.
Gers fans have trips to Greece, Sweden and Romainia to look forward to as they face Olympiacos, Malmo and FC Steaua București away. Dates for the fixtures are set to be confirmed by UEFA soon.
Here are the current scheduled match days:
- Matchday 1: 25/26 September, 2024
- Matchday 2: 3 October, 2024
- Matchday 3: 24 October, 2024
- Matchday 4: 7 November, 2024
- Matchday 5: 28 November, 2024
- Matchday 6: 12 December, 2024
- Matchday 7: 23 January, 2025
- Matchday 8: 30 January, 2025
What is the new Europa League format?
Per UEFA’s official website: “The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league phase. Each side faces eight different teams (four at home, four away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.”
