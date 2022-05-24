The Light Blues remarkable journey to Seville has helped rake in a massive sum...

Rangers’ sensational run to the Europa League final has generated close to £50million as the full value of their 19-game journey was laid bare.

The Ibrox club had already pocketed £15.5m in UEFA prize money for reaching the final at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville last week.

That included payments for wins, draws and progression in the competition as well as just under £1million for the Light Blues 10-year coefficient, despite only playing in Europe for the last five seasons.

The Rangers players who started the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

According to reports, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will have brought in an estimated £20million in ticket sales, hospitality on nine matches at Ibrox Stadium, which includes their Champions League qualifying exit to Malmo.

Rangers will also benefit from their share of TV money worth £130million, which is paid proportionally from two seperate pots of cash - one based on coefficient standings and the other on advancing from the group stage through the knockout phase.

GlasgowWorld understands that should bring in an additional £6million and there are large revenue streams through merchandising, commercial deals and bonus payments from sponsors estimated around the same amount.

As a result, that brings the club’s total revenue to just under £50million, which will help to slash any outstanding debt and help with further investment.

Rangers reported losses of £23.5million last year - largely due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their failure to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final meant the club missed out on a seeded spot in pot one and direct qualifcation into the Champions League group phase worth around £35million.

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic embraces manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after being substituted due to an injury near the end of extra-time in the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

They also passed up a further £3milion to compete in the Super Cup Final in Helsinki on August 10 in a match against either Champions League finalists Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Instead, Rangers must now safely navigate two qualifying rounds to try and earn their place in the group stages of the Champions League.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC Scotland’s The Nine: “As far as the prize money is concerned, it’s around about 19m Euros.

“On top of that, because Rangers have had nine fixtures at Ibrox they’re likely to have increased their total revenues by £15m.

“Then they get a share of the money that has been put in by BT Sport who are the biggest contributors in terms of broadcasting, so there’s probably another £4-£5m in there.

“So if we add up all of those figures we’re taking in excess of £30m in terms of the achievements for this season.

“It allows Rangers to do two things; first of all it means Rangers won’t be forced to sell any players this summer, they will be in a position to try to qualify for the Champions League, and I think this year’s revenues of 21/22 are likly to be a record in the history of the club, surpassing the ones from 2007/08.

“In terms of the aim of the Rangers board of directors who want the club to be self-sufficient I think they’ll be practically there now.”