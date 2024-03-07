Rangers European record v teams from Portugal ahead of Benfica clash

Here's a look at how Rangers have fared against Portuguese outfits in the past ahead of their clash with Benfica.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:08 GMT

Rangers are preparing for a hotly-anticipated round of 16 clash against Benfica in the Europa League tonight. Before the Light Blues take to the pitch, let's take a look back at how they have fared against teams from Portugal in major European competitions previously.

Interestingly, while Rangers have played the other two of Portugal's big three - Porto and Sporting CP - on multiple occasions, they have only squared off against Benfica twice in their history, with both encounters taking place in the same season (2020/21). Will this prove to be a factor when the two teams come to blows?

Final score (two legs): 6-6 (Rangers won on away goals)

1. 1971/72 Cup Winner's Cup - Vs Sporting CP

Final score (two legs): 2-2 (Rangers lost on away goals)

2. 1983/84 Cup Winners' Cup - Vs Porto

Final score (two legs): 3-1

3. 1986/87 UEFA Cup - Vs Boavista

Final score (two legs): 1-1 (Rangers won on penalties)

4. 2004/05 UEFA Cup - Vs Maritimoo

