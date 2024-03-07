Rangers European record v teams from Portugal ahead of Benfica clash

Rangers are preparing for a hotly-anticipated round of 16 clash against Benfica in the Europa League tonight. Before the Light Blues take to the pitch, let's take a look back at how they have fared against teams from Portugal in major European competitions previously.

Interestingly, while Rangers have played the other two of Portugal's big three - Porto and Sporting CP - on multiple occasions, they have only squared off against Benfica twice in their history, with both encounters taking place in the same season (2020/21). Will this prove to be a factor when the two teams come to blows?