The Gers had reportedly offered to pay around 30 per cent of the midfielder’s wages.

Rangers have failed with a loan offer to land vastly experienced Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan - with the club’s proposal to the Spanish outfit falling short, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Ibrox side approached their La Liga counterparts in a bid to lure the experienced two-time Europa League winner to Ibrox for the upcoming campaign as manager Philippe Clement continues to reshape his squad during the summer transfer window. The Belgian is eager to add more experience to his group and had identified the 30-year-old as a player who could bring extensive European experience to his new-look side.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Glasgow giants have made their move to snap up Jordan , who spent five years with Los Nervionense after a €14million move from Eibar in 2019. It is claimed the Light Blues wanted Sevilla to cover a large portion of his substantial salary as part of the deal, with the Gers rumoured to be only willing to pay around 30 per cent of his wages.

Jordan - who remains contracted to the Catalan club for another three years - has been told by head coach Quique Sanchez Flores that he still has a part to play next season amid mixed reports he is someone they want to move on. However, he is now expected to remain with Sevilla unless a more suitable proposal is put forward, with officials already turning down an approach from rivals Deportivo Alaves.

And Romano has suggested that a deal with Rangers is off for now after Sevilla dismissed their request. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Sevilla have rejected proposal from Rangers for Joan Jordan to join the Scottish club on loan. Seville have no plans to cover part of the salary for Jordan as Rangers required, deal currently off. Jordan, under contract until 2027 and currently expected to stay.”

Clement is targeting further reinforcements in the middle of the park to fill the void left by John Lundstram and Ryan Jack this summer. Former Aberdeen star Connor Barron penned a long-term deal last month and Jordan has emerged as another serious option, despite managing just 13 appearances in all competitions last term.

There could still be room for negotiation if the Gers agree to cover the former Espanyol’s stars salary in full, but the initial rejection could prove a major stumbling block. The Gers are due to fly back to Glasgow on Sunday following the conclusion of their pre-season trip to the Netherlands after testing warm-up games against Standard Liege and Ajax.