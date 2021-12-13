Giovanni van Bronckhorst was involved in the previous meeting between the sides...

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Picture: NA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The Ibrox club were pitted against the German giants, who currently sit in second place behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

It is an eagerly-anticipated glamour tie and one that is likely to excite the Scottish champions, who maintained their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 3-0 triumph over Hearts on Sunday.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is likely to be the star attraction on show and fans will hope to catch a glimpse of one of World football’s most exciting strikers in person, providing the current attendance restrictions in Germany ease in time for February’s two-legged showdown.

Football stadiums across the country have once again limited the number of spectators amid the latest spike in Coronavirus cases.

Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was involved in the previous meeting between the sides during the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst in action for Rangers against Borussia Dortmund when the clubs last met in European competition in the third round of the UEFA Cup in the 1999-2000 season. (Photo by SNS Group).

The general consensus among Gers supporters is that their side face a mammoth task to overcome Marco Rose’s men but their has been a lot of light-hearted reaction:

TGee82: “Atmosphere is going to be electric... for the first five minutes then Haaland will score and that’ll be it. Bring it on anyway.”

GavinWilson72: “Best team we’ve played in 10 years. Will be two cracking games with two cracking atmospheres. Could be a pumping but bring it on.”

KWilliamStewart: “Never an easy team at this stage but draw could have been kinder... at least we know we will have a good support behind us. Our European form makes us a difficult opponent and confident we can win this one.”

GrahamDoolan1: “Would say its the hardest draw for any team... So my heart goes out to Borussia Dortmund having to play the mighty Glasgow Rangers!”

Der_hammer10: “By far the biggest tie we will have played since 2018. A hell of an ask on our part, but what a tie to enjoy. Ibrox will be thunderous.”

Aurelius72: “Happy days! Hopefully their home tickets don’t sell out ad we get a monster away ticket allocation... if the current rules change.”

Gazza8: “Hardest draw. Let’s all pray they rest Haaland in both legs!”

Xtal: “Excited to be honest. We have an elite European club to look forward to while Celtic play wifi passwords.”

Barcode: “Would rather have avoided them but so be it. Let’s do them Rangers.”

Erskine bear: “Awk well, it will add some cash to the club. Hardest draw we could have got, suppose some won’t mind as it will be a good trip over there.”

Pandager1: “Enjoy the glamour tie for what it is - number one priority is the league title.”

20rangersultras07: “Wanted the easiest tie but suppose we get to see a few brilliant players on show.”

Cblack72: “A terrible draw all things considered. Doubt we’ll be able to take an away allocation over and we’re definitely up against it.”

DeeGer10: “Not a great draw due to the fan situation. It came down to Sherriff, Porto or Dortmund and we got the worst option.”

The Crimson King: “Dortmund and Sevilla were the teams I was really hoping to avoid. Would have taken Barcelona every day instead.”

TN8: “We’ll do well to still be in the tie after the 1st leg and no travelling support (as things stand). Pretty poor draw all round.”