The legendary rock and soul singer became one of the most popular artists of all time and she has a strong following in Govan.

Tributes are pouring in from all over the world for legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner after her death was confirmed at the age of 83 following a long illness.

One of the best-selling artists of all time having sold over 100 million records with hits such as ‘Proud Mary’, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and ‘Private Dancer’, Turner was adored across the globe and her vocals became ever-present at Ibrox over the years with her iconic hit ‘Simply The Best’ adopted by Rangers as their unofficial club anthem in the early 1990s.

The famous 1989 pop song remains closely associated with Walter Smith’s all-conquering nine-in-a-row sides and has become a stadium classic before matches, with heroes such as Ally McCoist, Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup often lighting up Glasgow’s southside and getting fans on their feet to sing along with the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

Tina Turner in Hamburg March 3, 2019.

Why do Rangers play Tina Turner’s ‘Simply The Best’ on matchdays?

It is claimed the song was first used by the BBC for creating a highlights package to mark one of the club’s title triumphs in the early years of the 9-in-a-row era and it remained in place from there. Other supporters claim Turner personally asked for it to be played due to her affiliation to the Light Blues - which was never confirmed by the legendary rocker. The tune also acts as a rallying cry for supporters and a reminder of the team’s on-field success.

Ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash against Hearts at Ibrox, an emotional rendition of the anthem was played over the PA system as both teams emerged from the tunnel shortly after news filtered through about her sad passing.

What have Rangers fans said on social media

One supporter wrote: “Sad news that Tina Turner has died. Gave Rangers our favourites song,” while a second posted “RIP Tina Turner. I have lots of great memories of ‘Simply The Best’ being blasted at Ibrox when I used to go to games. Atmosphere was always absolutely electric when that was on.”

