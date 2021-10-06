The midfielder posted a photo on social media with the caption “Nothing feels better this”

As several Old Firm stars head off on international duty, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is stepping up his recovery from a long injury lay-off after posting an image of his muddy football boots on Instagram.

The midfielder has been out of action since February with a calf problem that required surgery over the summer.

That forced him to miss the closing months of the Gers’ Premiership title triumph and cost him a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for EURO 2020.

The 29-year-old has been a noticeable absentee in the midfield engine room for Steven Gerrard’s side this season after the Gers made a sluggish start to the campaign.

Gerrard confirmed last month Jack was progressing steadily and nearing a return to the training pitch, admitting: “Ryan is desperate to come back.

“He has had a really frustrating time, we have been frustrated for him because he is such a key part of how we play and what we are trying to build here.”

Jack hinted at an imminent return on social media as he shared a photo with the caption “nothing feels better this” accompanied by music from Khalid’s song ‘Better’.

Rangers supporters expressed their delight at the news on several of the club’s fan-forum chats.

Battlefield Bear: “We’re a better team with Ryan Jack in it.”

Randomscotsman: “Hopefully he’s full up to speed for the December/January schedule. Would be great to have Davis, Lundstram and Jack to pick from.”

TN8: “One of, if not the most important players in our team. I can’t wait to see him back.”

Barcelonabear: “A Kamara, Davis, Jack is our best midfield. He controls games, wins battles and lets attackers and full-backs get forward.”

Acousticblue: “Pleased to hear that he’s training, but after so long out it might be after the new year before we can get him up to speed. He makes us stronger when playing.”

JohnD: “Excellent news. He really improves the team in Europe in particular. We do need to be patenit though as he’s likely to pick up little strains after being out for so long.”