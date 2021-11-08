The 24-year-old looks back to his best after returning from a hamstring injury

The return of Ryan Kent from a seven-week injury lay-off has provided an undoubted boost to Rangers in their pursuit of sealing a second straight Scottish Premiership title.

The playmaker, who was ruled out with a hamstring problem, outlined his importance to Steven Gerrard’s side over the Light Blues’ last two fixtures.

Kent stepped off the bench to provide an assist for Ianis Hagi’s equaliser against Brondby last Thursday before marking his first start since September with a sensational goal during Sunday’s 4-2 win over Ross County.

Gerrard told Rangers TV: “Ryan has came back in a top place. You saw the difference he made from the bench in midweek.

“I thought he looked really dangerous and really sharp and he built on that. It was a strong 60 minutes. The goal was world class, without a shadow of a doubt.

“We need to just top him up physically to make sure that he’s really flying going into the semi-final.”

Supporters have been delighted with the impact Kent has made following his return from injury and described his stunning strike from outside the box against County as a “world class” goal.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent takes on Brondby's Josip Radosevic during the Europa League match in Denmark. (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

FANS VIEW

Twosignals: “Kent’s goal yesterday is up there in my top five and I’ve been a supporter since the fifties. The position from where he shot, the way that balls speed and spin, we had a perfect view, and it was unbelievable.”

TQ3: “A very special player, and a very special goal. He is a game changer that we have missed so badly.”

TamSmartRFC: “so refreshing to see Ryan Kent at his best yesterday and his appearance last Thursday. Making a difference in both of those games, I really hope he keeps it because he’s unstoppable when at peak form and no one can change my mind.”

Der_hammer10: “A perfect example of why we paid £7m for Kent. What a difference having an attacking player that drives at the defence rather than taking a few touches before going backwards.”

TerrySilverLoyal: “Looked sharped off the back of an injury than he did prior. A firing Kent is gold for us, especially in December with the fixture list.”

Gazb1962: “Looked like he hadn’t been away. Have said before that he will make us millions when he moves on. Hopefully that’s not for a long while.”

SwindonLoyal: “Absolutely world class goal. I’m honestly worried by how good Kent is because surely it won’t be long until we have to deal with “bigger” teams sniffing around.”

Scaramanga: “He’s looked sharp. An in-form Kent is a game changer for us, as he’s already shown after only a few games back. It could be huge.”

Bornabluenose: “He offers us something no one else in our team does – the ability to beat a man and conjure something out of nothing.”

BoxToBox: “A tremendous player. Understands what it means to be a Rangers player. Applies himself 100 per cent all the time and never hides, his movement is a big part of our play and nobody has filled his role while he’s been out.”

Moz98: “He’s the one player that I don’t understand when folk want him dropped. Even when he’s having an off game or is out of form, he always works hard and is always capable of a moment of genius to create a goal.”