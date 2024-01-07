Rangers fans receive apology from club chief for 'upset caused' by social media post

The League One club appear to have caused a storm following the signing of a player from Ibrox.

Hamilton Academical chairman John Brown has apologised to 'anyone who was offended' by the wording of their tweet following the League One club's signing of Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson.

The North Lanarkshire side posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday: "We are delighted to announce we have now fully completed the signing of Ben Williamson to Hamilton Academical FC. We have agreed an undisclosed fee with The Glasgow Rangers FC for the player. We thank The GRFC for their cooperation."

Williamson, 22, completed his permanent move away from Ibrox, having failed to make a senior appearance, after loan spells at Arbroath, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Dundee and Partick Thistle. Following some negative online reaction to the club's announcement on the social media platform, Accies sent out a second post yesterday (Saturday, January 6) addressing the original.