Rangers fans unveil striking Remembrance Day banner display at Ibrox ahead of Hearts clash

The Ibrox club held their annual pre-match ceremony and laid wreaths at the John Greig statue on Edmiston Drive.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 16:31 GMT
Rangers fans unveiled a special ‘Lest we forget’ banner display at Ibrox ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts as the club paid their own tribute ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Light Blues held a pre-match ceremony in Govan on Sunday, with manager Philippe Clement, chairman John Bennett and several club directors - accompanied by six members of the armed forces - laying a giant poppy wreath made by disabled veterans at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh at the John Greig status outside the stadium on Edmiston Drive.

Members of the armed services then carried a separate giant poppy out to the centre circle of the pitch before kick-off and an impeccably observed minute’s silence was also respected by players, staff, match officials and supporters.

And Rangers fans housed in the Sandy Jardine Stand took part in a striking banner unveiling with coloured cards held up to display a ‘Lest We Forget’ message brandished across the entirety of the stand, flanked by two huge poppies in the top tier.

Sunday’s fixture was Rangers closest to Rememberance Sunday on November 12, with Clement’s side away at Livingston.

