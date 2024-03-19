The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid is due to return in the summer. This year, both Rangers and Celtic will be represented (kind of) - former Rangers hitman Jermain Defoe will take to the field for England, while the World XI will be represented by Line of Duty star Martin Compston.

Of course, they aren't the only ones who have been announced for the game. Recently retired Eden Hazard is perhaps the most notable name to be partaking for the World XI - he'll be joined by the likes of Roberto Carlos, Lee Mack and Tommy Fury.

The England XI isn't short of superstars, either. Captained by Jill Scott, it will feature notable ex-athletes such as Mo Farah, David James and Jack Wilshere.

Who else is set to play in 2024's Soccer Aid?

The XI for England's team in Soccer Aid is as follows: Jill Scott (captain), David James, Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Steven Bartlett, Erin Doherty, Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier and Sam Thompson. They will be coached and managed by a combination of Harry Redknapp, Frank Lampard, Robbie Williams and David Seaman.

Meanwhile, the World XI looks like this: Usain Bolt (captain), Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Maisie Adam, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury and Diamond. They'll be coached by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and Jesus Perez.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF takes place on Sunday 9th June at Stamford Bridge. Tickets are on sale now at socceraid.org.uk/tickets

