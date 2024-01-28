Bologna striker Sydney Van Hooijdonk continues to be linked with a move to Celtic. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

The January transfer window is coming to an end and the pressure is on as clubs look to complete last minute deals. Rangers and Celtic continue to be linked with a host of names this month and both may well be tempted to dip into the market before the February 1 deadline.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the headlines doing the rounds this evening.

Davis set for coaching gig

Former Rangers favourite Steven Davis is set to be offered a coaching role just days after hanging up his boots, according to reports. Davis announced his retirement from playing this week at the age of 39 after spending over a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury, bringing an end to his second permanent stint at Ibrox.

However, according to the Belfast Telegraph, he is talks about joining the Northern Ireland coaching set-up under Michael O'Neill. The report claims Davis is keen to complete his coaching badges this summer and it seems he could be offered the chance to learn his trade in O'Neill's backroom.

Davis earned 140 caps for his country as a player and it is claimed he will be honoured at Northern Ireland's next game. He already has limited coaching experience, of course, after taking the Rangers reins briefly following Michael Beale's departure last year.

Van Hooijdonk uncertainty

Bologna boss Thiago Motta has refused to rule out a January exit for reported Celtic target Sydney van Hooijdonk. Van Hooijdonk was conspicuous by his absence on Saturday evening as he sat out of Bologna's 2-2 draw with AC Milan amid speculation that he will be joining the Bhoys this month.

The 23-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Serie A outfit this season with his only goal coming in the Coppa Italia back in October. Motta cleared up the situation surrounding his absence over the weekend, declaring the striker had been ill.

However, the manager couldn't provide more clarity on his future at the club.