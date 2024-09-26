Rangers flop celebrates wildly with Celtic loanee as they help thwart Man Utd in Europa League battle
They might have had their struggles at Rangers and Celtic - but two ex-stars of both clubs have been basking in the joy of a great result over Man Utd.
After arriving at Rangers in the summer of 2023, forward Sam Lammers scored just twice with two assists in 31 games before heading back to Holland with FC Utrecht. He signed for FC Twente in the summer to permanently end his Ibrox woes, and he’s scored on a stage shared with his ex-club this season.
Coming up against Man Utd in the Europa League - with Rangers facing Malmo in their league phase opener - Lammers robbed the Red Devils in possession before scoring the levelling goal in a 1-1 draw at the near post.
He ran away to the corner flag to celebrate with the FC Twente substitutes, where he was greeted in wild scenes by Celtic loanee Gustaf Lagerbielke. The defender left the Premiership champions for Holland on loan in the summer after finding his minutes limited at Parkhead.
Lagerbielke replaced Lammers as the Celtic player helped his temporary club see out a priceless point on the road. Speaking on the game, ex-Rangers man Lammers told Ziggo Sport: “I am a very happy person, a great moment.
“Also in the away section, a great moment. That is enjoyment. You always do that as a striker, situations you could end up in. In my mind I had scored a lot of goals.
“I'm glad I scored one. It was an equal match. If you had played out some counters a little better, you might have been able to get a victory out of it. A wonderful hard-fought point this.”
