The forward netted for FC Twente against the Red Devils | Getty Images

A Rangers flop and star contracted to Celtic helped defy Man Utd.

They might have had their struggles at Rangers and Celtic - but two ex-stars of both clubs have been basking in the joy of a great result over Man Utd.

After arriving at Rangers in the summer of 2023, forward Sam Lammers scored just twice with two assists in 31 games before heading back to Holland with FC Utrecht. He signed for FC Twente in the summer to permanently end his Ibrox woes, and he’s scored on a stage shared with his ex-club this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming up against Man Utd in the Europa League - with Rangers facing Malmo in their league phase opener - Lammers robbed the Red Devils in possession before scoring the levelling goal in a 1-1 draw at the near post.

He ran away to the corner flag to celebrate with the FC Twente substitutes, where he was greeted in wild scenes by Celtic loanee Gustaf Lagerbielke. The defender left the Premiership champions for Holland on loan in the summer after finding his minutes limited at Parkhead.

Lagerbielke replaced Lammers as the Celtic player helped his temporary club see out a priceless point on the road. Speaking on the game, ex-Rangers man Lammers told Ziggo Sport: “I am a very happy person, a great moment.

“Also in the away section, a great moment. That is enjoyment. You always do that as a striker, situations you could end up in. In my mind I had scored a lot of goals.

“I'm glad I scored one. It was an equal match. If you had played out some counters a little better, you might have been able to get a victory out of it. A wonderful hard-fought point this.”