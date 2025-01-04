Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window is open and there could be big moves happening for current and former Rangers and Celtic players.

There have already been several significant moves as well as much speculation since the mid-season transfer window opened just four days ago on January 1.

Celtic are being linked with a stunning move to bring Kieran Tierney back to his boyhood club from Arsenal. Meanwhile, some first team players at Rangers are likely on the move to make room for new recruits.

It’s not just current ongoings at the two Glasgow clubs that have caught the eye though with several former players making moves or being touted for switches. A one time Rangers forward who had a disappointing spell at Ibrox could be set for a massive switch to one of Spain’s biggest clubs while a former Celtic defender has had his contract torn up and been released by his club.

Rangers flop to make high profile La Liga switch

According to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano, former Rangers forward Umar Sadiq is poised to join Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad. The six time La Liga champions will also have the option to make the move for the 27-year old a permanent one should they choose.

Posting on X, Romano wrote: “Medical today for Umar Sadiq as new Valencia player, joining on loan with buy option clause from Real Sociedad. Deal sealed.”

Sadiq joined Rangers on loan from Roma in 2018 but would make just four appearances in all competitions including only one in the Scottish Premiership. His loan spell was indented to last an entire season but was cut short with a dismal showing against Aberdeen in a 1-0 League Cup semi final defeat at Hampden Park amongst his performances that were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Former Celtic and Man City defender has contract torn up

Former Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata is now a free agent after leaving Club Brugge. The Belgian defender agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

The 34-year old, who began his senior career with Manchester City and has won 31 caps for his country, played for Celtic between 2015 and 2019. He went on to play for Hertha BSC in Germany before moving to Brugge in 2022.