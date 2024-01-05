Here is where the two Glasgow clubs sit in the form table compared to the likes of Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and more.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has reached the winter break and clubs now have the chance to take stock of their campaigns so far.

Celtic fans will be delighted to see their team sitting top of the league table, especially after last month's 2-1 win over Rangers. Meanwhile, the Ibrox club may be eight points behind their rivals but they still have two games in hand to help bridge that gap.

League football doesn't return for a few weeks yet so here is how the latest Scottish Premiership form table looks, based on how many points each team picked up from their last six matches:

1 . 12th - Livingston Points from last six matches = 2

2 . 11th - Dundee Points from last six matches = 5

3 . 10th - Motherwell Points from last six matches = 6

4 . 9th - Ross County Points from last six matches = 7 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group