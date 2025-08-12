13 bouncing pre-match pubs Rangers fans enjoy to visit in Glasgow before Ibrox matches

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A look at 13 establishments you could go to before a trip to Ibrox Stadium

There’s nothing like going to the pub on matchdays for football fans. Before the game, it’s the anticipation, checking the teams and discussing who’s been dropped during a quick pint. After, it’s a debrief, either a celebration or a disaster, talking over the questionable refereeing decisions of the game. Either way, you go the pub.

Ibrox stadium is well known for having some first-class establishments in the vicinity, both near the ground or easily available on public transport. Here’s a look at 13 pubs you should try out before (or after) you watch Rangers at home:

Where: 42 Oswald St, Glasgow G1 4PL

1. Oswalds

Where: 42 Oswald St, Glasgow G1 4PL | Google Maps

Where: 483 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6EJ

2. The Rosevale Tavern

Where: 483 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6EJ | Google Maps

Where: 218 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1NE

3. Grapes Bar

Where: 218 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1NE | Google Maps

Where: 97 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6LL

4. Toby Jug

Where: 97 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6LL | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsIbroxGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice