The 22-year-old is a major doubt ahead of Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone in Perth

Rangers have been dealt a huge blow ahead of Saturday’s trip to face St Johnstone after frontman Ianis Hagi returned a positive Covid-19 test while on international duty.

The 22-year-old will sit out of Romania’s World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia tomorrow night and is likely to miss the Gers’ lunchtime kick-off against Saints at McDiarmid Park.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) released a statement earlier confirming Hagi’s positive result with the player now entering into period of self-isolation.

It stated: “Today (Tuesday) around noon, Ianis Hagi complained of slight headaches in the Skopje national team’s camp.

“He performed a quick test under the coordination of the medical staff of the national team and the result is positive.

“The player immediately went into isolation. Until today, on the occasion of this action of the national team, Ianis had performed 5 Covid tests, all with negative result.”