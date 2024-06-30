Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani is likely to leave Rapid Bucharest this summer | Getty Images

The 23-year-old frontman is reportedly close to finalising a move to another European club

Rapid Bucharest owner Viorel Moldovan has revealed Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani could be allowed to leave the club this summer - but it now appears a potential move to Ibrox could be OFF.

The 23-year-old frontman has sparked plenty of interest from clubs across Europe after netting an impressive 19 goals in 30 matches for the Romanian side last season - leading the Kosovo international to be thoroughly scouted by the Light Blues scouting team.

Rapid were recently claimed to have placed an asking price of around £6.8million on Rrahmani, despite new boss Neil Lennon insisting last week the forward won’t be going “anywhere” in the near future. At one stage, a move to Glasgow looked to be gathering pace when the Gers’ director of football recruitment Nils Koppen reportedly held talks with the player’s agency at a TransferRoom summit in Mexico earlier this month.

However, Pro Sport have since claimed the the attacker is “close” to finalising a €3million (£2.5m) switch to Sparta Prague, with the Czech side also said to be huge admirers. Amid the ongoing speculation and Rapid’s hardline stance, Moldovan has offered a key update on Rrahmani’s situation.

He said: “There is a possibility that he will leave. It’s true. If there is grievance, no once can stop him. We have very good options in that position, young local players who have great quality. I am a follower of these young people who must be given space to play, encouraged and supported to be basic players at Rapid and certainties.”

Rrahmani’s possible exit has been softened already after Bucharest strengthened their options in the final third of the pitch with the arrival of Slovakian under-21 star Timotej Jambor - who featured in the UEFA Europa Conference League for MSK Zilina last term - for around £600,000.

