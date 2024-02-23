Register
Rangers vs Hearts: injury news for Scottish Premiership clash as 8 miss out and 1 doubtful - gallery

Rangers are hoping to maintain their status at the top of the Premiership table

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 17:02 GMT

Two of Scotland’s most in-form teams will collide at Ibrox this Saturday as league leaders Rangers play host to high-flying Hearts.

The Gers are the current pacesetters in the division after a tremendous run of form which has seen them pick up more points than any other team in the league since Philippe Clement’s arrival in mid-October.

However, their opponents Hearts are arguably Rangers’ biggest test since the turn of the year and the capital side will be confident of staging an upset after a run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions in 2024.

The game is expected to be a tight fought affair and the slightest margins could prove to be the difference in this weekend’s affair. With that in mind we take a look at the latest injury news from both teams.

1. Out: Peter Haring - Hearts

Misses this weekend's game with a knee injury.

2. Out: Craig Halkett - Hearts

Also misses out with a knee injury in a blow for Steven Naismith's side.

3. Out: Barrie McKay

Ruled out of the trip to Ibrox with a knee injury.

4. Out: Liam Boyce - Hearts

Boyce is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

