Two of Scotland’s most in-form teams will collide at Ibrox this Saturday as league leaders Rangers play host to high-flying Hearts.

The Gers are the current pacesetters in the division after a tremendous run of form which has seen them pick up more points than any other team in the league since Philippe Clement’s arrival in mid-October.

However, their opponents Hearts are arguably Rangers’ biggest test since the turn of the year and the capital side will be confident of staging an upset after a run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions in 2024.

The game is expected to be a tight fought affair and the slightest margins could prove to be the difference in this weekend’s affair. With that in mind we take a look at the latest injury news from both teams.

1 . Out: Peter Haring - Hearts Misses this weekend's game with a knee injury.

2 . Out: Craig Halkett - Hearts Also misses out with a knee injury in a blow for Steven Naismith's side.

3 . Out: Barrie McKay Ruled out of the trip to Ibrox with a knee injury.