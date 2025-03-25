This former Rangers hero could finally be on the move following a disastrous turn of events.

Former Rangers ace Ryan Kent is still without a new club following his dramatic departure from Fenerbahce, but he could be thrown a major lifeline to resurrect his career.

After moving to Ibrox from Liverpool and enjoying a strong tenure in Glasgow, Kent opted for a new challenge in Turkey. However, due to complications at the club, including him being forced to train and undertake gym sessions alone, his tenure was eventually cut short and ended in the termination of his contract.

The club reportedly became aware of Kent’s situation heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over his treatment, following a falling out with previous coach Ismail Kartal. In October, Fenerbahce released a short statement reading: “Professional Football A Team player Ryan Kent's contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.”

Ryan Kent’s links with next career move

Just 16 months after leaving Rangers, Kent found himself on the free agent market and is yet to find himself a new club. The winger, who became a favourite as he notched 33 goals and 56 assists for the Light Blues alongside winning a league title, has been without a club for five months now. He made just 19 appearances in Turkey, scoring one goal.

It had been initially reported that Kent had told his agent his desire was to remain in European football, which played a huge part in his long spell without a club, as he has seemingly been waiting for the right opportunity. However, it has now been suggested he has scrapped that angle and he is finally headed back to club football for the first time since October.

Ryan Kent ‘offered’ a lifeline by MLS side

Major League Soccer outfit Seattle Sounders have reportedly offered Kent the opportunity to kick on with his career across the pond. According to local outlet Sounder At Heart, the Washington club are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Kent for the remainder of the season, and ‘likely’ with the option to extend through 2026.

Should talks materialise and Kent impresses in the US, he could be rewarded with an extension, which could take him up to just before his 30th birthday. Seattle Sounders are currently 12th in the Western Conference of the MLS standings, with just one win from their first five fixtures.

If Kent is to make this new career move, it will be the furthest from home he has ever played. Born in Oldham, Great Manchester, his career started at Liverpool and his chapter there featured five separate loan moves before his eventual full-time switch to Rangers in 2019.

Kent played a key part in the title-winning season under Steven Gerrard, not missing a single Scottish Premiership match throughout the campaign. He also helped the Light Blues win the Scottish Cup. His move to Fenerbahce came when his five-year contract at Ibrox expired.