The former Rangers boss saw enough last season to be convinced his old club have a good chance of winning at Celtic Park

Legendary former Rangers boss Graeme Souness has conceded that Celtic are favourites for Sunday’s first Old Firm clash of the campaign - but reckons he saw enough from his old club last season convince him Philippe Clement’s side have a fighting chance of winning the match.

The Ibrox side travel across to the east end of Glasgow this weekend on the back of a five-match winless run in the fixture, with the reigning Premiership champions winning four derbies last term, including the Scottish Cup final.

Souness is fully aware the Light Blues will need to improve that record quickly to have any hopes of wrestling back the league title this season. He reckons the Gers can get a positive result, despite their last victory at Parkhead coming four years ago.

“Anything can happen in an Old Firm game,” Souness admitted. “Celtic obviously start as favourites, but when you try and attach logic to football matches sometimes you come away scratching your head. It’s at Parkhead, no away supporters and they are the champions at the moment.

“I witnessed two Old Firm games last season, the cup final and the 2-1 game at Parkhead and I didn’t think there was a great deal between the two sides, so I’m hoping Rangers enjoy a good day. I’m sure they’ll look back on last season and think that they were in a position to win the league before they slipped up in games that will be a major disappointment to them. They have to get back on that horse, dust themselves down and go again.

“Playing in Old Firm games is not easy. When I came back here and tried to play in them, although I was trying to do two jobs at the same time, I found them very difficult. Going to Parkhead is as tough as it gets, but if you’re going to win the league then these are games you’re going to have to turn up in. The manager has experienced several Old Firm games now and the new players have had that experience, so they should be relishing the challenge. They will know the importance of this match, what it means to our supporters and the bigger picture. If ever there’s a game you need to start well in it’s an Old Firm game, so I’m hoping that my team turn up at the weekend and do that.”

Pushed further on whether he feels that is something Rangers have struggled to do in recent derby matches, Souness admitted: “No, I’m thinking of the cup final. I thought they were the better team and should’ve won that. The 2-1 game when they got a man sent off, I thought they equipped themselves well, especially when they went down to ten men. You just need that wee bit of luck, a bit of quality to decide those games.”

Martin O'Neill and Graeme Souness were guests on The Warm-Up, the essential William Hill SPFL preview show.