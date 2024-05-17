It has been a disappointing end to the season for Rangers as their Premiership title bid fell short.

Despite making undoubted progress under Philippe Clement since he was named as successor to Michael Beale earlier in the season, it was cross-city rivals Celtic that retained their title after their derby win gave them the upper hand in the race last weekend.

There is still silverware up for grabs for Clement as he looks to round off his first season at Ibrox in some style as his side face Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final next weekend.

But once that game is over and done with, there are some big decisions for Clement to make as he looks to put his own stamp on the Rangers squad. There will be some departures to create space on the wage bill for new additions - but who are the highest earners within the current squad?

We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see who tops the bill according to the world’s most popular managerial simulation.

1 . Jon McLaughlin FM24 weekly wage: £6,000

2 . Robby McCrorie FM24 weekly wage: £6,000

3 . Scott Wright FM24 weekly wage: £6,000