Marcel van der Kraan says it is the “perfect” time for Rangers to swoop for Van Bronckhorst

Rangers have held talks with bookmakers favourite Giovanni van Bronckhorst in London today as they step up their search for Steven Gerrard’s successor.

The Dutchman was pictured this morning after flying into the UK as he met up with Sporting Director Ross Wilson in the capital to discuss the club’s managerial vacancy.

It is understood the Scottish champions have been delighted with the strength of candidates that have thrown their hat into the ring to replace Gerrard in the Ibrox hotseat.

The Light Blues are focused on getting the right fit but it is believed Gennaro Gattuso and Derek McInnes are two options NOT being considered for the role.

Van Bronckhorst, who played for the Gers, Arsenal, Barcelona and Feyenoord, before stepping into management is thought to be very interested in the job after previously stating it would be a “huge honour” to manage one of his former clubs.

The 46-year-old led Feyenoord to silverware in his first full season in charge as they lifted the KNVB Cup before sealing the club’s first Eredivisie title in 18 years.

He then joined Guangzhou City in the Chinese Super League but left to return home to his family.

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan believes the timing for Van Bronckhorst to step into the Rangers position is “perfect”.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “This is the perfect time for Rangers to snap Gio up.

“He’s been with many great clubs in his coaching career, as well as his playing career. His coaching career has gone very well: five trophies in four years at Feyenoord, his hometown club, who had not won anything for years.

“It didn’t work out in China because soon after he joined, the world was in the pandemic. They wanted him to carry on and backed him but he missed his family.

“Rangers is a club that has been in his heart ever since he joined. He thought it was a fantastic culture and atmosphere, he enjoyed great success there and he enjoyed every Old Firm.

“He said he’s never seen anything like it in football, and working with Dick Advocaat was a great learning experience. He’s still got a lot of friends there and he knows the set-up.

Asked what style of football he could bring to Rangers, van der Kraan replied: “Attacking football.

“He’s a big fan of 4-3-3, he likes to play with wingers. I don’t think we’d see a very defensive approach. He’s grown up with that attacking style.”