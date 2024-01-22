Images have emerged of the damage caused to the football ground in Govan by the force of Storm Isha

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ibrox Stadium - home of Rangers Football Club - has felt the full effects of Storm Isha today as rain and high winds battered down on Glasgow overnight and throughout the day.

A blue banner featuring the club's name and badge on the façade of the Broomloan Road stand could be seen ripped up – leaving a large gap, while a large 'Welcome to Ibrox' billboard on the corner of Broomloan Road and Edmiston Drive was left lying on the ground due to the extreme winds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football grounds up and down Scotland have been left needing major repairs as the weather - with gusts of up to 99mph - continues to wreak havoc across the country - and Ibrox was no exception after photos emerged of sections of the Govan venue which have been left destroyed. Another sign depicting several first-team players was also blown over.

Meanwhile, West of Scotland outfit Glasgow United have confirmed their home ground Greenfield Park received a "sizeable amount of damage", with images indicating that parts of the main stand roof had blown off.

Glasgow United FC took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal: "The club today devastated to destruction caused by last nights storm that caused a sizeable amount of damage taking the roof off our changing room building and causing parts of the pitch to be ripped up by fly metal roof parts. This will have substantial impact on the club."

The Met Office issued a red "danger to life" warning for the north of Scotland on Sunday evening. Train services across Scotland were suspended due to the storm with many having still not returned since 7pm last night as the bad weather continues.