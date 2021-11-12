The Light Blues all-time record goal scorer would love to see Gennaro Gattuso take the helm at Ibrox

Ally McCoist admits he isn’t surprised Rangers fans have been left seething at the way Steven Gerrard quit Rangers for Aston Villa yesterday.

The legendary Light Blues striker pinpointed Gerrard’s post-match interview with BT Sports presenter Emma Dodds following their 2-0 Europa League victory over Brondby last month.

Asked about speculation and what he would say to people linking him with a move away from Ibrox, Gerrard replied: “Do I look happy? Do I look settled?

Dodds stated “very”, before Gerrard abruptly responded, “don’t ask me silly questions then.”

Fast forward three weeks, the former Liverpool captain opted to call time on his Light Blues reign as he was appointed Villa’s new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

McCoist understands the animosity surrounding Gerrard’s departure from various sections of the Gers support and reckons his decision to leave for the English Premier League striker is a “gamble.”

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "Being brutally honest, there is a bad taste in some of the supporters’ mouths about the way it has happened.

Steven Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers last season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Particularly after that interview where Emma asked the question, as she should. That’s her job.

“The answer implied ‘I’m going nowhere’. I think we can all agree on that.

“He was very forthright, answering Emma in a fashion as if, ‘look, it’s a silly question, I’m absolutely going nowhere.’

“And then, maybe two weeks later, he clearly has gone somewhere — so I can totally understand and get the frustration, disappointment and maybe anger with some of the Rangers fans.

“But you can’t argue with the fact Steven delivered the most important title in a long, long time for Rangers.

“There’s no doubt about it, Steven is moving to a better league and the best league in world football, but I still think it is a gamble for both parties.

“It’s a gamble for Villa as he is untried and tested in that league and a gamble for Steven in the respect that we are all surmising that he wants the Liverpool job.

“I think he does and I genuinely hope he does get it if that’s his dream, but to do that he has to be a success at Aston Villa.”

Casting his eye over the list of names in the running for the job, McCoist is impressed with the calibre of high-profile candidates towards the top of the betting.

But he is favouring a return to Ibrox for Italian World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso, who met his wife Monica during his season-long stint in Glasgow.

He admitted: "It’s a tough one it really is. JT (John Terry) is in the running but do you know another one that has had a mention that I wouldn’t be averse to? Rino Gattuso.

Turned down Fiorentina in the summer after leaving Napoli, and has ties to Glasgow from his time at Ibrox as a player under Dick Advocaat and Walter Smith.

"He knows the club really well and managed in Italy. A fiery character, I would love to see the wee man back!

"He could officially cause a fight in an empty house that wee fella. He had more fights at training than anyone ever.

"I don’t have a problem with any of the names mentioned, I know you’re wanting one off me and I say Dean Smith, who again I wouldn’t have a problem with.