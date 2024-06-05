Northern Ireland coach Steven Davis has looked back on his time at Rangers

The Northern Ireland hero announced his retirement from playing due to an ACL injury last term before a brief stint in the dugout

Rangers icon Steven Davis has looked back on the “intense” experience of being placed in interim charge of the club - admitting it feels like a lifetime ago since he accepted the top job.

The Northern Ireland all-time record appearance holder explained why it was too difficult a gig to turn down following the club’s decision to axe Michael Beale last season after being asked by the Ibrox board to help steady the ship while they searched for a permanent successor.

Former Light Blues midfielder Davis took charge of a Europa League group stage defeat to Cypriot minnows Aris Limassol before signing off with a convincing 3-0 Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley a couple of days later.

He eventually made way for Belgian boss Philippe Clement but was invited by Northern Ireland head coach Michael O’Neill to join his backroom staff during the last international window back in March as he prepares to take the next step in his career.

Davis has been working towards obtaining his coaching badges in Belfast and will aim to dip into O’Neill’s knowledge and expertise once again during an extended national team training camp in the Spanish city of Murcia this month.

Reflecting on his stint as Gers’ interim boss, Davis told the Belfast Telegraph: "It was an incredible experience to get the opportunity to do it. If I decide to go down that road I might never get the opportunity to manage a club that’s so close to me and such a big club again.

“It came out of the blue but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down and I’ll be forever thankful. It does feel like a bit of a whirlwind and almost like it was a lifetime ago. It was really intense. With Northern Ireland it’s a different outlook for me now compared to being a player but I’m really enjoying it.