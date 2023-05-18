One year ago today, Rangers faced Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville

An estimated 100,000 travelling Rangers fans made the epic journey to Seville via trains, planes, boats and automobiles ahead of the 2022 Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Ibrox side, led by manager Giovanni van bronckhorst, had knocked out the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Braga, Red Star Belgrade, RB Leipzig on route to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the Andalusian capital.

While the agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to their Bundesliga opponents remains very real for supporters, others have been reflecting on last year’s sensational run in the competition and the lifetime of memories created in southern Spain.

It’s exactly 12 months on from that night. Joe Aribo’s iconic strike. Aaron Ramsey’s devastating spot-kick miss. For 12 minutes it went from sheer jubilation to heartbreak from 12 yards.

Supporters soaked up the sun in the day leading up to the game, while fans without tickets headed to the Cartuja Stadium on the outskirts of the city to watch the match on big screens that had been erected for the occasion.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look back at 30 of the best images from that day which you might not have seen before...

1 . Fans pose in front of a replica UEFA Europa League Trophy in the city centre

2 . A fan playing the bagpipes is cheered on

3 . Supporters show their support during the match, with one individual sporting a sombrero

4 . Joe Aribo of Rangers celebrates with team mates and fans at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Next Page Page 1 of 8