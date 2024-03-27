Forced to withdraw from the Turkey squad after limping off with a thigh problem against Hungary last week. Back at Ibrox receiving treatment but knock is thought to be "not too severe"Forced to withdraw from the Turkey squad after limping off with a thigh problem against Hungary last week. Back at Ibrox receiving treatment but knock is thought to be "not too severe"
Rangers injury latest after international break as Philippe Clement monitors backlog of problems

Rangers injury latest as Philippe Clement's side prepare to return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 17:13 GMT

As the international break comes to a close, Rangers will return to action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Philippe Clement and his side take on Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues currently sit a point behind Celtic in the league table, so this, and their remaining fixtures are must-wins in their title charge.

Before Rangers prepare to take on the Hibees, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest injuries on the senior roster. We've listed the players currently on the sidelines with fitness issues and labelled them as 'ruled out' for the match, or doubtful based on the latest updates.

Wasn't risked by Clement against Benfica, with the utility man given more time to get back up to full fitness before taking to the grass again.

1. Dujon Sterling

The Colombian winger is rated touch and go to feature again for the Gers this season after suffering a long-term injury which is certain to keep him out for two months minimum.

2. Oscar Cortes

Not expected to be fit enough for this weekend and could be a doubt for the Glasgow derby after sitting out of Northern Ireland's friendly double-header with Romania and Scotland during the break.

3. Ross McCausland

Getting closer towards a possible comeback with Rangers limited in terms of attacking options. The on-loan Brighton forward's return would come as a massive boost ahead of the title run-in.

4. Abdallah Sima

