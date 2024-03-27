As the international break comes to a close, Rangers will return to action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Philippe Clement and his side take on Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues currently sit a point behind Celtic in the league table, so this, and their remaining fixtures are must-wins in their title charge.

Before Rangers prepare to take on the Hibees, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest injuries on the senior roster. We've listed the players currently on the sidelines with fitness issues and labelled them as 'ruled out' for the match, or doubtful based on the latest updates.

1 . Dujon Sterling Wasn't risked by Clement against Benfica, with the utility man given more time to get back up to full fitness before taking to the grass again. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Oscar Cortes The Colombian winger is rated touch and go to feature again for the Gers this season after suffering a long-term injury which is certain to keep him out for two months minimum.

3 . Ross McCausland Not expected to be fit enough for this weekend and could be a doubt for the Glasgow derby after sitting out of Northern Ireland's friendly double-header with Romania and Scotland during the break.