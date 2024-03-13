Rangers were pegged back twice by Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in Lisbon and Philippe Clement acknowledged that his side were close to writing history in Portugal.

The Belgian cut a rather deflated figure post-match after coming away with a share of the spoils against their Portuguese counterparts but the Light Blues will fancy their chances of advancing to the quarter-final stage as they return to Ibrox on Thursday night.

With the tie finely poised, the backing of a boisterous home rows will be welcomed by Clement and his players considering they have not lost any of their last nine home matches in the Europa League. Benfica boss Roger Schmidt remains a man under pressure, despite their 3-1 league win over Estoril at the weekend and the Eagles will have taken plenty of positives from their fightback against the Gers.

Benfica have won just one of their previous six visits to Scotland - a 2-1 victory over Hearts in the European Cup back in 1960 - but another highly entertaining encounter could be in store with little to separate the two sides.