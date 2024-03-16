Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has provided an injury update on several noteworthy absentees - with the club's medical staff not taking any risks with Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland ahead of Sunday's Premiership clash with Dundee.

Sterling sat out of the Europa League tie with Benfica due to an injury sustained in last weekend's Scottish Cup win over Hibs at Easter Road. His replacement, McCausland, also limped off later in the match but was an unused substitute on Thursday night.

With Clement's injury issues continuing to mount, the Belgian has confessed there's less chance of utility man Sterling featuring against the Dark Blues this weekend but McCausland will be given every chance to feature. Abdallah Sima is also on the road to recovery with his rehabilitation said to be progressing well, but he hasn't returned to full training with the rest of his team mates as of yet.

Clement stated: "Abda is in the same way that was prognosed before. He feels really good, step by step. He is doing the rehab more, he is outside for the moment but not with the team yet. He is progressing really well and that is a good thing.

“Dujon is going to be a really doubtful one towards Sunday, we will see. We will not take a risk with him to have him out longer term. Ross McCausland also still struggled but was on the bench because you need to think that this game was possibly for 120 minutes. Scott (Wright) is coming out of injury and played a lot, Rabbi (Matondo) coming out of injury had to play minutes.

“I had to keep a third player also there if they could not manage to do 120 minutes together. In that way, I am more of a mathematician for the moment than a manager. That is why Ross was on the bench but he was not fully fit so we will see if he is fit for Sunday."