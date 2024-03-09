There's little rest on the relentless hunt for trophies and Rangers are finding that out right now, as they face Hibs in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

One major game in the form of a Europa League last 16 tie with Benfica is to be followed less than 72 hours later by a chance to book a quickfire return to Hampden, having won the Viaplay Cup at the national stadium last year. Hibs are on a good run of form and will prove stern opposition for Philippe Clement's side.

The Belgian will relish the chance to fight on three fronts but he could do without the injury headache. His winger department in particular has been decimated by fitness woes.

There will be little excuses afford to him though if Hibs do manage to make it past them and into the last four. Here is the latest team news surrounding both Rangers and their weekend hosts ahead of the dinner time kick-off this Sunday.

1 . Oscar Cortes (Rangers) - OUT Had surgery which keeps him off the pitch.

2 . Todd Cantwell (Rangers) - OUT Rangers midfielder has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - OUT Another of the winger crew hampered by injury. Photo: Steve Welsh

4 . Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibs) - OUT Midfielder is another of the long-term Hibs absentees.